Jason Lee Doubles Down on Queen Elizabeth II Dead Story: 'We Don't Post Lies'

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Jason Lee, founder and CEO of the news site Hollywood Unlocked, is standing by his unconfirmed reports that Queen Elizabeth II has...

Comments / 295

PewPew
1d ago

Unless you hear and see these words...."London Bridge Has Fallen" believe nothing. This is the official notice that will announce HRH passing away.

Reply(78)
75
Chris Collins
1d ago

Oh I believe Charles won't be King long. And the Queen always said Camilla would never be Queen. Somethings not adding up. But like the gentleman upper post. Until you hear London Bridge has fallen she's not dead. And most of us know it's a body double anyway.

Reply(18)
36
michelle jakubiak
1d ago

I think it would be breaking news all over if she had passed. It's awful they do these stories

Reply(9)
90
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
808K+
Followers
83K+
Post
756M+
Views
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

