ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Five-Day Workweek Is Dying

By Derek Thompson, Work in Progress
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gtKn_0eMYrjGT00
The Atlantic

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here.

America is slowly returning to normal. Stadiums are packed. Travel has bounced back. Restaurant reservations are surging.

But even as they resume normal leisure activities, many Americans still aren’t going back to the office. According to data from Kastle Systems, which tracks building access across the country, office attendance is at just 33 percent of its pre-pandemic average. That’s lower than in-person attendance in just about any other industry for which we have good data. Even movie theaters—a business sometimes written off as “doomed”—have recovered almost twice as much.

What once seemed like a hot take is becoming a stone-cold reality: For tens of millions of knowledge-economy workers, the office is never coming all the way back. The implications—for work, cities, and the geography of labor—will be fascinating.

In the past few months, I’ve noticed that tech, media, and finance companies have basically stopped talking about their full return-to-office plans. And I’m not the only one. “I talk to hundreds of companies about remote work, and 95 percent of them now say they’re going hybrid, while the other 5 percent are going full remote,” Nick Bloom, an economics professor at Stanford University, told me. The exceptions to the rule, such as Goldman Sachs, are scarce.

“The number of person-days in the office is never going back to pre-pandemic average, ever,” Bloom told me. After two years of working from home, he said, employees don’t just prefer it. They also feel like they’re getting better at it. Despite widespread reports of burnout, self-reported productivity has increased steadily in the past year, according to his research.

In the next decade, U.S. workers will spend about 25 percent of their time working from home, Bloom says. That’s 20 percentage points higher than the pre-pandemic figure, leaving companies with an important choice: sign for significantly less office space, or accept that significantly more of your space will go unused on a given day.

Bloom is betting strongly on the latter. “Office occupancy has plummeted, but corporate demand for office space is down only about 1 percent,” he said. “That might sound shocking, but it’s because so many companies planning for hybrid work are expecting most of the office to be in on some days of the week, so they can’t shrink their space.”

Not every city is facing the same level of office abandonment. Occupancy rates in Houston, Austin, and Dallas have substantially and consistently outpaced those of coastal cities like New York and San Francisco. One plausible explanation is that remote work is partially sustained by COVID caution, and southern cities have a more laissez-faire attitude toward the pandemic than the bluest of the blue metros.

I should stress that the majority of Americans still cannot and do not work remotely. But I’ve come to see the remote-work revolution as akin to a cannonball dropped in a lake—an acute phenomenon whose ripples can warp every corner of the labor force. Let’s take a look at three major implications of this long-term shift in office work.

1. The five-day workweek is dying.

I know that sounds like a dramatic prediction. But follow the bread crumbs.

According to Bloom’s research, the most popular model of hybrid work has employees in the office Tuesday through Thursday. “This model, with Friday through Monday out of office, is hugely attractive to new hires, and it’s become a key weapon for companies,” he said. “It’s not that everybody gets a four-day weekend, but rather it gives them flexibility to travel on Fridays and Mondays, while continuing to work.”

For some knowledge workers, Friday through Monday may come to occupy a murky space between weekday and weekend—a sort of work-play purgatory, where the once-solid walls between work and life become more porous. “Mondays and Tuesday are the fastest-growing days of the week for travel,” Airbnb’s chief executive, Brian Chesky, told me. “More people are treating ordinary weekends like long holiday weekends.” In short, the typical five-day workweek may dissolve into something stranger and less settled—a three-day office week that exists within a longer work week.

But that’s not all. Bloom told me that he’s also seeing signs of remote-work envy from people who can’t do their jobs from home. “There is real resentment among workers who don’t have this cushy work-from-home deal but all their white-collar friends do,” he said. I’ve talked to hospitals whose shift workers would rather work longer hours for four days than fewer hours for all five.”

Add it up—three days in the office for tech and media workers; four days in-person for hospital staff—and the five-day workweek seems endangered. Bloom suggested that schools might respond to these changes by offering teachers Monday or Friday off, which could be the nail in the coffin of the old-fashioned workweek.

This is all a bit speculative, and I can already see how these changes will be celebrated by some (Summer Fridays forever!) and problematic for others (Wait, what do I do if my kid’s school cancels Friday classes forever?). But the big-picture prediction is plausible: If the five-day office week is a goner for knowledge workers, the consequences could touch every corner of the labor market.

2. The age of hybrid work is going to be a beautiful mess.

When the internet disrupted brick-and-mortar stores, the response from many retailers was: Make shopping an experience. Now the internet has disrupted brick-and-mortar offices, and the response from companies may be similar: Make the office an experience.

“The one great advantage of the office is that it meets our tremendous desire for human contact,” Mitchell Moss, a professor of urban policy and planning at New York University, told me. If people are going to come back to the office multiple days a week, Moss said, the office will have to adapt. “Successful new offices will be like vertical yachts,” he said, “an experience that people seek out, with terraces, and outdoor areas, and fancy gyms, and places to eat.”

But “yachtifying” the office—even if such a thing is broadly possible—won’t be enough. Return-to-office preferences are all over the place, and any one-size-fits-all policy is going to make a lot of people upset. According to Bloom’s survey data, more than 20 percent of respondents would prefer to work from home “rarely or never,” while more than 30 percent say they would prefer to stay home for the entire workweek. The most popular hybrid solution for employers—three days in the office for everybody—is the preference of just 14 percent of workers.

When the office was the nucleus of white-collar work, there were problems. When the office stops being the nucleus of work, there will still be problems—just different ones.

Many young college graduates starting careers in remote companies without routine physical gatherings might miss the social glue that comes from being in an office. “My sense from the anecdotal evidence is that young workers are worried about the lack of such connections,” said Lawrence Katz, a professor of economics at Harvard University. “Difficulties in forming connections with peers and mentors generates a sense of drift for many new employees, leading them to be more open to moving jobs.” When the office is a place, there is a physical connection to colleagues. When the office becomes a group chat punctuated by Zoom all-hands meetings, switching jobs is practically as easy as logging out of one Slack account and logging into another.

Many employers are going to struggle through the transition to hybrid work. If they push too hard to get workers to come into the office, some people will just leave to preserve their independence. If employers fail to build any kind of tangible corporate culture, a lot of workers, feeling no sense of real community among their colleagues, will switch jobs with greater frequency. And whatever employers do, in an era of record-high job openings, a lot of workers will switch jobs anyway. The decline of the office is going to be messy for many companies, no matter what.

3. Cities are already starting to freak out.

If office occupancy never recovers, downtown areas will experience an extended ice age. Emptier offices will mean fewer lunches at downtown restaurants, fewer happy hours, fewer window shoppers, fewer subway and bus trips, and less work for cleaning, security, and maintenance services. This means weaker downtown economies and less taxable income for cities.

For this reason, some of the most outspoken advocates for return-to-office these days aren’t chief executives, but rather politicians and state officials. “Business leaders, tell everybody to come back,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said earlier this month. “Give them a bonus to burn the Zoom app.” New York City Mayor Eric Adams echoed those remarks. “New York City can’t run from home,” he said. “It’s time to get back to work.”

In New York, Boston, and San Francisco, subway ridership could be permanently depressed. That means that transit authorities might never recover from their pre-pandemic highs, and downtown areas might never recover the lost foot traffic from weekday shoppers. Sarah Feinberg, who served as interim president of the New York City Transit Authority until 2021, told me over email that she’s worried not only for the transit authority’s finances but also for the soul of the city.

“It is important for offices to reopen and for white-collar workers to start commuting again,” Feinberg said. Remote work might be “good for the individual,” she added, but “we are in a very dark place if the only people who use transit are the people who actually have to show up to work in person, and the only places that make employees show up in person are the places that employ physical labor. That’s not a city I want to live in.”

It is, however, a city that many people want to live in. Rents in the New York area are skyrocketing, as people pour into Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Hoboken. A remote-work New York will not be the same place it was in 2019. Residential neighborhoods will bustle throughout the week, while Wednesdays in Midtown will feel like Sundays in Midtown used to. Some Manhattan offices will transform into apartments, alleviating the island’s housing crisis, while transit presidents will feel pressured to raise ticket prices, sadly punishing the low-income in-person workforce. The point is not that these things are all good or all bad but precisely that they are complicated. Americans really, really don’t want to go back to the office, and we are just beginning to feel the repercussions.

Comments / 83

Tigger927
1d ago

Yeah it would help also not having to use PTO to get things done at places that aren't open on weekends

Reply(1)
13
allergic to stupid
1d ago

been working 4 10's and more a week for years. it's the snowflaked millenials that are not gonna like this shift.

Reply(11)
12
Barbara Allen
20h ago

So funny, they will push 4 day work weeks for professionals and then claim inequity because more white people benefit from these changes. I can see this one coming a mile away. Pretty soon, no business can be open more than 4 days a week.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atlantic

How to Come Clean to Your Boss

This is a free edition of Brooklyn, Everywhere, a newsletter where I ponder the many meanings of gentrification, and what we lose in our relentless pursuit of “the American dream.” Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Atlantic

Silicon Valley Is Coming for Your Chocolate

The decadent smell of chocolate wafted my way. I approached the table in front of me, and a chef with a bushy mustache handed me a thimble of hot cocoa. I tipped it back, swirled the liquid around in my mouth, and swallowed: creamy and sweet. Next, a guy wearing a hat gave me a confection coated in chocolate. As I chewed, it melted in my mouth.
DAVIS, CA
The Atlantic

The Nocturnals

Imagine it’s nighttime. You slip under the covers and turn out the light. Maybe you hear cars honking in the street, or voices from the other side of your apartment wall, or your partner snoring beside you; maybe it’s quiet. It might even feel like the whole world is drifting off with you.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

The One Group of People Americans Actually Trust on Climate Science

He weatherman’s striped tie is still snug on his neck as he starts an evening bath for his three kids, one of whom bolts naked from the bathroom and does a lap around the kitchen before running back, feet slapping on the hardwood floor. “Okay,” Shel Winkley says, walking into the kitchen where his wife is loading the dishwasher. “I love you,” he tells her, and then he walks outside to his gray Prius, gets in, and drives to the TV station. Dinner’s over. Back to work.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
The Atlantic

We Might Not Need Annual COVID Shots

Last June, as the Delta variant sat poised to take the globe by storm, Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, promised the world speed. Should an ultra-mutated version of SARS-CoV-2 sprout, he said, his company could have a variant-specific shot ready for rollout in about 100 days—a pledge he echoed in November when Omicron reared its head.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Stumbling Block to One of the Most Promising Police Reforms

DURHAM, N.C. — When the murder of George Floyd in 2020 sparked widespread demand for police reforms, some cities moved to announce major overhauls of law enforcement. One of the most promising—and popular—proposals was to develop mental-health response units, staffed by social workers or crisis counselors, who could respond to mental-health incidents in lieu of armed police.
DURHAM, NC
The Atlantic

Moving Back Home Isn’t Just a Fallback Plan

After Donald Trump came to power, Rebecca Mead couldn’t shake her agitation. For months, the longtime New Yorker writer felt that her existence had “shrunk down to a meager tunnel of survival.” When she realized that “the darkness was only at its beginning,” she began pondering her escape. Unlike so many other fantasizers at the time, as a British citizen she could turn an alternative reality into actuality. (Having a portable career helped, too.) So in the summer of 2018, Mead and her American husband, also a writer, seized the opportunity to give their dual-heritage son an experience of England as more than a tourist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

What’s Wrong With All the Ships?

They seem to be in a tough stretch. A ship called the Felicity Ace is currently afire and adrift in the Atlantic Ocean, off the Azores, with a reported 4,000 cars on board, including Porsches, Bentleys, and Audis. The crew abandoned the vessel, en route to the United States, last week, and firefighters are now trying to control the blaze.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Feinberg
Person
Brian Chesky
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Atlantic

Views of Iceland in February

If you’ve ever wondered what Iceland’s waterfalls, mountains, and beaches look like in the winter months, some answers come from Nacho Doce, a photographer with Reuters, who spent the past few weeks traveling across the country, capturing these frigid scenes. Many popular locations are seen with only a handful of visitors braving the cold and windy conditions.
LIFESTYLE
The Atlantic

Paul Farmer Invented a New Way of Caring for One Another

Several years ago, Paul Farmer and I both spoke at a conference at Harvard on the history and future of global health. As our program finished, Paul was immediately inundated with a throng of students eager to speak with the guru of the field, the man who inspired us all and asked more of each of us. I shuffled off to speak with the few avoiding the crowd.
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

Mask Mandates Are Illogical. So What?

When the mayor of Washington, D.C., announced changes to the city’s mask mandate last week, spit hit the fan. As of March 1, District residents will need to cover up in order to attend school, go to a library, or ride in a taxi. But gyms, sports arenas, concert venues, and houses of worship—you know, all the places where people like to breathe hard or sing and shout in close proximity—will be facial free-for-alls.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Atlantic

Birds Are Stretching the Boundaries of Language

This article was originally published by Knowable Magazine. In our quest to find what makes humans unique, we often compare ourselves with our closest relatives: the great apes. But when it comes to understanding the quintessentially human capacity for language, scientists are finding that the most tantalizing clues lie farther afield.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Economy#Labor Market#New York Area#Ice Age#Americans#Kastle Systems#Stanford University#Goldman Sachs
The Atlantic

Is Val Day the Best Day in New York?

Sign up for Kaitlyn and Lizzie’s newsletter here. Kaitlyn: Years ago, our friend Tamar was seeing a boy who had three or four odd qualities. I’m only going to state one of them here because otherwise he will be instantly identifiable and may become angry: He wouldn’t say “Valentine’s Day”; instead he said “Val Day,” which we absolutely loved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

Are Democrats Really in Disarray?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Are Democrats in “disarray”?...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

In San Francisco, Reason Beats Radicalism

This is a free edition of The Third Rail, a weekly newsletter about the Constitution, culture, and the disputes that divide America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. On Tuesday evening voters...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Atlantic

North America’s Largest Rodent Is on the Move

This article was originally published by High Country News. Cyrus Harris hopped on a snowmobile one day in early January and zoomed up a peninsula near Kotzebue, Alaska, to break trail for his sled dogs. “The first beaver dam I’m running into is about three miles from town,” he says. “Nearby that one is another one, about five miles out is another one, and that’s just one little area.” Harris, who is Inupiaq, was born in 1957 and spent his childhood across Kotzebue Sound in Sisualik. “Beavers were really just unheard of,” he says. “It’s crazy the amount of beaver coming in, they’re just raiding the whole area.”
WILDLIFE
The Atlantic

Three Theories for Why Gas Prices Are So High

Every week, our lead climate reporter brings you the big ideas, expert analysis, and vital guidance that will help you flourish on a changing planet. Sign up to get The Weekly Planet, our guide to living through climate change, in your inbox. In the past few months, Democrats have rediscovered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

Red Parent, Blue Parent

Education is supposed to be the great equalizer, but it’s become more like the great divider. Throughout the pandemic, Republican and Democratic parents have expressed wildly different ideas about how public schools should work. Parents’ political ideology now influences not only whom they vote for but also how they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Meaning of San Francisco’s School-Board Recall

By large margins, San Francisco voters on Tuesday recalled three members of the city’s school board, including board president Gabriela López (with about 74 percent supporting recall), Alison Collins (78 percent), and Faauuga Moliga (71 percent). The recall effort was directed at the entire board: These three were targeted because they were the only members who had served long enough to be eligible for recall. It was the city’s first recall election since 1983, and the first successful one anyone can remember.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

78K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy