Biden's Public Charge Reversal Means Taxpayers Fund a Global Welfare State | Opinion

By Jonathan Tobin
 2 days ago
Comments / 273

Rational Minded American
1d ago

I love people that say we all come from immigrants, but my Italian ancestors never collected any assistance from anyone. You either supported yourself or starved.

Reply(36)
371
Margie Wade
1d ago

Biden is determined to turn our country into a third world country and bankrupting us in the process. I hope and pray that come this November our citizens will be sick of this Biden mess and vote enough Republicans in so they can take charge of the House of Representatives and we can kick Pelosi out and then maybe they can start the impeachment process on Biden and Harris. As long as Pelosi is in there, we don't have a chance to impeach Biden.

Reply(18)
285
Melissa N.
1d ago

my parents had five kids. I remember my mom saying. there were times that I could have received assistance. but they didn't. they made due. I seriously feel like we are being invaded by a foreign enemy.. I have lived in an area where illegals have lowered paying wages by nearly half. maybe that is the goal here. cheap labor. but it is paid for by the working class

Reply(24)
171
