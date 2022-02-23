Rick Scott Unveils 11-Point Rescue America Plan

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee, introduced his 11-point “Rescue America” plan.

Scott offered 128 proposals under his plan which would have “every child in every school to say the pledge of allegiance, stand for the national anthem, and learn that America is the greatest country in this world, a complete end to racial politics, treating Socialism as a foreign adversary and we will use all force to stop it from destroying our country, the end to our economic relationship with communist China.” Scott also called for term limits “not only for politicians but also for government bureaucrats,” recognizing only two genders and protecting the unborn, getting tougher on crime, ending voter fraud and building a wall on the southern border to be named after former President Donald Trump.

“The militant left controls the entire federal government, the news media, academia, Hollywood and most corporate board rooms, but they want more,” said Scott. “They are redefining America and silencing their opponents. This could be the beginning of the end of America, but only if we allow it. My plan will be ridiculed by the woke left, mocked by Washington insiders, and strike fear in the heart of some Republicans. Americans deserve to know what we will do when given the chance to govern.”

Three Republicans who ran for the party’s presidential nomination threw their support behind Scott’s proposal including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., who led the GOP to victory in 1994 with the “Contract With America.”

“Rick Scott’s Rescue America Plan is a very important contribution toward a positive, problem-solving Republican Party. Like the Contract with America, it will help win the election and also, even more importantly, serve as a blueprint for the new Republican majority to focus on solving problems and creating a dramatically better American future. It is a very important step toward getting America back on track toward a more prosperous, freer and safer future,” Gingrich said.

“Rick Scott’s Rescue America Plan is a bold new program to revitalize the American economic system and the American dream based on the fundamental values that built America and continue to sustain it. Whether you agree with each and every point he makes, his plan is the kind of big thinking that America needs now,” said former U.S. Sen. Phil Gramm, R-Tex., who also led the NRSC.

“Rick Scott means business. This is a bold plan that will trigger many people. Rick is completely right, Republicans cannot go back to business as usual,” said former Gov. Bobby Jindal, R-La.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also praised Scott’s proposal.

“Joe Biden and Democrats have made life more expensive and less safe for families across America. Republicans like Senator Rick Scott have real solutions to put us back on track. From lowering costs and creating jobs, to supporting police and securing the border, Republicans are offering a clear plan to protect and reinvigorate the America we know and love,” she said.

Executive Director of Heritage Action Jessica Anderson also applauded Scott’s proposal.

“Endless lockdowns, racial division, and rising inflation have all put Americans last. I am excited to see that Senator Rick Scott has a plan to turn this country around and restore freedom, patriotism, and greatness to our nation. In the coming months, voters will once again choose the future of America and I hope they look to leaders like Senator Scott for clarity and direction,” Anderson said.

David Bergstein, a spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, dismissed Scott’s proposal.

“Rick Scott has released a blueprint for Republicans to lose Senate campaigns in 2022. His proposals are a hodgepodge of unpopular and toxic ideas, guaranteed to turn off the voters that will decide the general election in Senate battlegrounds. Senate Democrats are fighting to lower costs, crack down on corporations that are getting rich by raising prices on consumers, and finally put the interests of hard-working Americans first. As Rick Scott showed today, Senate Republicans share none of these goals – if they take the Senate, they’ll take our country backwards while working families pay the price,” Bergstein said on Tuesday.