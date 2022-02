In the middle of the Maltese archipelago in the Mediterranean Sea, our boat lazily bobs in the water near a limestone cliff. Fellow passengers take turns jumping into the teal water below, while others float effortlessly around the boat, pointing at a small sea cave in the distance. We're in a dreamscape called Comino, a small Maltese island home to only two people and the ultimate place to take a dip in the Mediterranean with far less crowds than a typical ocean paradise.

