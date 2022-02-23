Scoreboard roundup — 2/22/22

It has been a dream-come-true start to 2022 for one Oklahoma angler who traveled to Texas earlier this week to do some fishing. Brodey Davis is actually from Tuttle, Oklahoma. However, earlier this week, he and his son decided to head down to the Lone Star State and get out on the water. That turned out to be a good decision on their part. They went on to catch a 17.06-pound largemouth bass. As it currently stands, the catch is a pending lake record and it’s one of the top-10 largest ever caught in the state of Texas.

