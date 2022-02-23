ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Many hospitals report delivering babies on 'Twosday': 2-22-22

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez with more news about twos because yesterday was 2/22/22. And today, we're learning...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Salt Lake City#Copyright Npr
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth is eliminating 95 vacant positions and laying off 30 employees as part of a restructuring aimed at addressing challenges tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital is making changes that will make it more efficient and sustainable, a spokesperson told the Portsmouth Daily Times.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
DFW Community News

Plano Couple Welcomes ‘Twosday’ Baby Born At 22:22 Military Time On 2/22/22

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A very special two’s-day birthday was celebrated at Medical City Plano on Feb. 22, 2022. New mom Valerie Ruiz gave birth to her daughter Hailey at 22:22, military time. Both mom and baby are doing well, recovering in room 222 (of course). The family said they were feeling so lucky that proud pop, Zach Ruiz, went out to buy lottery tickets.
PLANO, TX
KARE 11

Happy 'Twosday!' Minnesota baby born on 2/22/2022

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a rare palindrome: February 2, 2022. It's a lot of twos, and it's even on a Tuesday!. You can celebrate the big day by avoiding the harsh snowstorm, or by welcoming a new baby to the world — that's how Anny Xiong of Maplewood, Minnesota, did it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC News

New doc explores the disparities that fuel Black maternal mortality

Within days of giving birth to her son, 30-year-old Shamony Gibson experienced difficulty breathing. The issue, which she alerted her doctors about, went untreated. Two weeks after her son, Khari, was born, Gibson died from a pulmonary embolism. In a new documentary, “Aftershock,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival,...
BROOKLYN, NY
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy