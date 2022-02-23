GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response

(Des Moines, IA) — Tax policy dominated yesterday’s (Thursday) debate in the Iowa legislature, but the dire situation in Ukraine was the subject of a fiery prayer in the Senate — and the House ended its day with a standing ovation for the people of Ukraine. Senator Tom Shipley of Nodaway mentioned Russia’s invasion right before he led the opening prayer in the Senate, in which he asked God to “stop the godless tyrant that will bring tragedy and grief” to Ukraine. Just after voting on the tax bill, senators from both parties gave brief speeches in support of the people and the government of Ukraine. In the Iowa House, Representative Todd Prichard — who’s also an Army reservist — delivered a brief speech in which he about meeting Ukrainian soldiers during a tour of duty in Europe five years ago.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO