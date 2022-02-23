ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Pearce on her friendship with Patty Loveless: “She’s everything I wanted her to be”

By Stephen Hubbard, Cillea Houghton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarly Pearce has a friend in Patty Loveless. Carly has long cited the fellow Kentuckian as a musical influence, and despite living states away, the singers have struck up a friendship since collaborating on Carly’s song, “Dear Miss Loretta.”. “We talk all the time. She’ll call me...

