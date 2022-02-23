ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Scottish theater troupe puts on a show and breaks Guinness World Record

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A theater troupe in the Scottish city of Dunblane has broken a Guinness World Record by...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Man With Guinness World Record-Breaking 864 Insect Tattoos Actually Hates Bugs

One man decided to get the thing he hates most tattooed permanently on his body — bugs! — and ended up breaking a Guinness World Record in the process. Guinness Book of World Records has confirmed that music entrepreneur Michael Amoia now holds the record for the individual with the most bug tattoos. Amoia has a grand total of 864 insect designs inked on his body.
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Teenage Marvel fan breaks two Guinness World Records in Australia

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager with a passion for Marvel superheroes and cartoons put her knowledge to the test and set a pair of Guinness World Records. Lara Nunan, 16, of Sydney, took on the record for most Marvel characters identified in one minute and managed to correctly name 88 of them from photos on a computer screen, smashing the previous record of 55, which was set by Shrish Nirghav in June.
AUSTRALIA
UPI News

Display of 3,000 origami pigs breaks Guinness World Record in Spain

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Spanish nonprofit dedicated to promoting the country's pork industry broke a Guinness World Record with a display of 3,000 origami pigs. INTERPORC, which represents all sectors of the pork supply chain in Spain, invited members of the public in 19 cities across the country to create folded paper pigs, with the most origami swine coming from Seville, where 700 people turned up to create the paper art.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Disney Sends Hit Movie Back to Theaters After It Sees Success on Disney+

Disney is sending one of its recent hit movies back to theaters, after the films had a lot of success on Disney+. ComicBook.com reports that Encanto, a beloved animated film with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be making a return to theaters very soon. Disney reportedly did not share which theater chains would be showing the movie, but those interested in checking it out on the big screen again, or for the first time, can check their local movie showtimes to see of its playing in their area.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Performing#Musical Theater#Scottish#Copyright Npr
Variety

‘Bloom County’ to Bring Opus, Bill the Cat and the Rest of the Comic Strip to Fox As an Animated Series in Development

Click here to read the full article. Ack! Bill the Cat, Opus and the rest of Berkeley Breathed’s “Bloom County” universe are heading to Fox. The comic strip, created and written by Berkeley Breathed, is being developed as an animated series at Fox, through its animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, as well as Miramax, Spyglass Media Group and Project X Entertainment. Just like the strip, the TV version of “Bloom County” will center “on a collapsed lawyer, a lobotomized cat and a penguin in briefs and fruit headwear living in the world’s last boarding house in the world’s most forgotten place...
TV SERIES
FOX 21 Online

Trapp Family of Esko Breaks Guinness World Record for World’s Tallest

ESKO, Minn.- A family in Esko is reaching new heights, thanks to their height. Meet the Trapp family — Scott, Krissy, Savanna, Molly, and the youngest and only son, Adam. “He likes to tease us that he carried the whole record on his back, the first thing he said when we had the family group text that we broke the record, he said ‘YOU ARE WELCOME’,” said Molly Steede, a teacher standing at 6 ft. 5.8 in.
ESKO, MN
Connecticut Public

The final episode of the cartoon 'Arthur' ends a 25-season run on PBS

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Yesterday, the final episode of the cartoon "Arthur" ended a 25-season run on PBS. And now it's the future. All the characters are grown up. Arthur's sister, D.W., is a police officer. His friend Buster is a teacher. And Arthur himself has become a graphic novelist. The final scene shows Arthur revealing his latest project, a memoir that starts at the beginning of the series with a major twist at the end. I checked, and M. Night Shyamalan was not involved with the script. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Connecticut Public

Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees singer, dies at 57

SCREAMING TREES: (Singing) I nearly lost you there. MARTINEZ: In an interview with NPR in 2019, writer Mark Yarm, author of a book about grunge, described Screaming Trees this way. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) MARK YARM: They were led by Mark Lanegan, who's a big, brooding guy. MARTIN: He...
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

Novelist Julie Otsuka draws on her own family history in 'The Swimmers'

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Julie Otsuka, is an acclaimed novelist who's drawn on her experiences as a Japanese American. Before I tell you about her new novel, let me tell you about her first two. "When The Emperor Was Divine" is based on the experiences of her mother, uncle and grandparents when they were forced into Japanese American incarceration camps during World War II. Her book "The Buddha In The Attic," which won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction, is a historical novel about the women known as picture brides. These were women in the early 20th century who emigrated to America from Japan the only way they legally could, by marrying a man who was already living here. Working through matchmakers, the would-be husbands and wives knew each other only from photos. When the women arrived and met their future husbands, they typically realized they were deceived in one way or another.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
UPI News

Machine Gun Kelly, Willow perform 'Emo Girl' on 'Late Late Show'

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly joined forces with Willow to perform their new single "Emo Girl" on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Machine Gun Kelly also performed a melody of his new songs "Ay" and "Maybe" on Thursday before he was joined onstage by Willow for "Emo Girl."
MUSIC
Distractify

What Happened to the Pink House Owner From 'Fixer to Fabulous'? Here's an Update

Watching too much HGTV can make us, well, a bit jealous. The stunning work of married home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs always leaves us with our drooling jaws on the floor. The two stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous — which first aired in 2019 — restore historic houses around their own neighborhood in Bentonville, Ark. They transform said houses into uber-chic, modern masterpieces nearly anyone would be grateful to call their home. With a knack for preservation and innovative design, Dave and Jenny never fail to wow.
TV & VIDEOS
Mental_Floss

Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Downton Abbey: A New Era With the Film’s Official Companion Book

The British period drama Downton Abbey was the most successful show in PBS Masterpiece’s history, attracting an estimated 120 million-plus viewers across 250 territories worldwide. The series ended after six seasons, but a new movie based on it, titled Downton Abbey: A New Era, is set to hit theaters on May 20. On the same day, a companion book filled with behind-the-scenes details about the movie is set to come out, giving fans an even closer look at the franchise's latest big-screen endeavor.
MOVIES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy