BACKUS — The past two years have been busy for the Cass County Attorney’s Office. County Attorney Ben Lindstrom shared his office’s 2021 annual report at the Tuesday, Feb. 15, Cass County Board Meeting of Commissioners. Over the last two years there have been substantial staffing changes, he said, with four new attorneys filling vacancies within the office. This past summer, the office utilized Minnesota’s Certified Student Attorney rules to hire a student attorney to handle less difficult tasks under the supervision of a licensed attorney, which freed up regular attorneys to do more difficult tasks. The office plans to pursue a student attorney again this summer, Lindstrom said, funded in part through a Sourcewell grant and in part using funds forfeited from certain drug and driving while impaired offenders.

CASS COUNTY, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO