Kyrie Irving has been a part-time player for the Brooklyn Nets since he returned to their lineup nearly two months ago, but that may not be the case for much longer. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday that he “can’t wait” to be able to end vaccine mandates at some point in the near future. He said there are statistical benchmarks the city will have to hit but he looks forward to a “real transformation” in the next few weeks.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO