Accidents

Family ‘absolutely devastated’ by death of young father in Storm Eunice

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
The family of a young father who was killed when a tree fell on a van during Storm Eunice have spoken of their devastation at his death.

Jack Bristow, of Hobbyhorse Lane, Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire, was a passenger in a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter when the tree crashed down on it.

Emergency services attended the accident in Old Odiham Road, Alton, Hampshire, at about 11.45am on Friday February 18, but the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him on Wednesday, his family said: “We write this with broken hearts. The loss of a son is something you could never be prepared for.

We are absolutely devastated and there are not enough words to describe our pain

“Jack was a much-loved son, grandson, boyfriend and father. Everyone knew Jack and everyone loved Jack – how could you not?

“He was a joker, loved to have a laugh and a good time. He lived life to the full, and had done and been through so much in his young 23 years.

“We are absolutely devastated and there are not enough words to describe our pain. But he lives on through his son Harvey.

“Rest in peace Jack, we love you more than you will ever know.”

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: “Officers continue to investigate the exact circumstances.”

On Monday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in Parliament that he was saddened to hear of Mr Bristow’s death, adding: “These tragic events remind us of the real human cost of climate change, of extreme weather eventualities.”

Conservative MP David Johnston (Wantage) also paid tribute to Mr Bristow, who was from his constituency.

