Online Course: Learn to Draw Portraits

Pace Gallery now represents Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, who often incorporates carcasses and gore in performances that have spurred controversy. Pace, which has permanent spaces in New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, and Palo Alto., will represent him alongside the Nitsch Foundation and Galerie Kandlhofer in Vienna.
The gallery will present its first solo presentation of Nitsch’s work in New York in 2023. Nitsch will also present his 20th painting action, originally staged in Vienna in 1987, on the island of Giudecca, during the run of this year’s Venice Biennale. That exhibition will be the first time the works have...
Comments / 0