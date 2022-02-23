ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Course: Learn to Draw Portraits

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith this online course, you can explore the fundamentals of portraiture by learning to draw facial features and tracking your progress in a sketchbook. This is an online course by freelance artist and illustrator Gabriela...

Anyone can learn Hong-Kong-style Mahjong with this fun online course

Experience a new game with Mahjong Party. This online Mahjong course teaches you to play this game of skill and luck through step-by-step videos, beautiful images, and written instructions. You’ll build advanced techniques in no time. If you’re interested in learning Hong-Kong-style Mahjong, there’s no better method than Mahjong...
Lucian Freud’s Portrait of Former Lover and Muse Could Fetch $20 M. at Christie’s

A Lucian Freud portrait of his former lover and muse, the food writer Janey Longman, is slated to hit the auction block for the first time at Christie’s London this March. The painting, titled Girl with Eyes Closed (1986–87), was acquired in 1987 by a British collector and is expected to fetch £10 million–£15 million ($13.4 million–$20 million). Girl with Eyes Closed has been in the same collection since it was purchased via a deal brokered by Freud’s longtime London dealer, James Kirkman, before the artist gained representation with Acquavella Galleries in 1993. The piece is being sold in its original...
VISUAL ART
This $30 Yard Sale Find Is Actually a Dürer Drawing Worth Over $10 Million

Studying the art at the next yard sale you end up at could pay off—big time. A drawing purchased at a yard sale in 2017 looks to be the work German artist Albrecht Dürer, reports CNN. Although its anonymous owner spent just $30 for the ink drawing, experts believe it could be worth as much as $10 million. Dürer was a German painter, printmaker and theorist who lived from 1471 until 1528. Best known for his observational style, which can be seen in works like “Young Hare” (1502), he is considered perhaps the best German artist of his time and one of...
VISUAL ART
Pace Gallery Now Represents Hermann Nitsch, Artist Known for Controversy-Courting Installations

Pace Gallery now represents Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, who often incorporates carcasses and gore in performances that have spurred controversy. Pace, which has permanent spaces in New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, and Palo Alto., will represent him alongside the Nitsch Foundation and Galerie Kandlhofer in Vienna. The gallery will present its first solo presentation of Nitsch’s work in New York in 2023. Nitsch will also present his 20th painting action, originally staged in Vienna in 1987, on the island of Giudecca, during the run of this year’s Venice Biennale. That exhibition will be the first time the works have...
VISUAL ART
Remaking history: how recreating early daguerreotype photographs gave us a window to the past

In this new series, Remaking History, academics take a look at the ways they are recreating historical practices, and how this impacts their research today. Cased daguerreotypes are among the oldest photographic images in Australian gallery, library and museum collections. These tiny, pocket-sized photographs look quite foreign to us today. Their mirror-like surfaces make their subjects appear ethereal and other-worldly – but they are also sharp images often with incredible detail. The daguerreotype was used internationally during the 1840s and for much of 1850s concurrently to the paper-based calotype and, later, the collodion-on-glass ambrotype. The first photographs of First Nations...
PHOTOGRAPHY
‘Bored’ security guard draws eyes on painting worth more than $1 million

A security got “bored” during his shift at an art gallery in Russia. So what did he do? He drew eyes on faceless figures in an abstract painting worth over $1 million. The Guardian reports how this doodle caper was actually committed on the guard’s first day on the job at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center in Yekaterinburg. Evidently the gig wasn’t as flashy or exciting as he expected it to be, because at one point he whipped out a ballpoint pen and drew on “Three Figures” (1932-1934) by Anna Leporskaya, an avant-garde piece that features the titular three figures whose faces are not present.
DESIGN
Ancient drum found in children’s grave billed ‘most important’ piece of prehistoric art in 100 years

A 5,000-year-old chalk drum will go on public display for the first time next week, more than six years after it was first uncovered by archaeologists in England. The object was discovered alongside the burial of three children and has been billed “the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years,” in a press release by the British Museum, who will unveil it next week as part of the “World of Stonehenge” exhibition.
SCIENCE
Learn The Art Of Coding With This Nine-Course Bundle

If you haven’t been paying attention, the time to learn to code was yesterday. While coding has always been popular with those in the technology circles, it’s enjoyed a resurgence in popularity recently as companies are desperately seeking those experienced in the field. According to TechRepublic, “Computer programming is now the fastest-growing profession in the UK in terms of employee numbers.” The numbers in the United States are just as robust, and the job forecast of the field is highly favorable.
COMPUTERS
How to learn a language online

Last year, I decided to start learning Korean. It was entirely on a whim — I don’t live in Korea and have no reason I’d ever need to go there. Nonetheless, it’s been an incredibly rewarding experience, and I’ve gotten to a point where I can speak, read, and write comfortably much faster than I ever thought I could.
CELL PHONES
A creation myth in Sheila Heti's 'Pure Colour' has art critics as evolutionary stars

Sheila Heti is famous for writing about herself. Her early fiction is abstract, sometimes fable-like, but her breakthrough 2010 novel How Should a Person Be? comes explicitly from her life: it helped launch the autofiction craze of the past decade, and portrays sex, friendship, artistic ambition, and rootlessness with jarring honesty. Her 2018 follow-up, Motherhood, contains the same self-expository impulse, directed at the decision to have — or not have — children. Both books mix granular detail with philosophical questioning; both are written in plain prose that gives even their dirty sections an oddly naïve air. Indeed, naïvete is key to both novels: it saves Heti's self-examination from seeming self-obsessed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Street photography essential: how to shoot dynamic candid scenes

The allure of street photography is in the capture of candid moments that will never again occur in exactly the same way. The same could be said of all genres of photography, of course, but it is especially potent in street imagery. The people and the places with which they are interacting, within the shot, represent an identifiable proxy for our own lives and can stir emotions in a very specific way.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Bidding for This Basquiat Triptych Will Start at $30 Million When It Goes on the Block in May

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of its main New York evening sales series scheduled to take place this spring, Christie’s is bringing a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat to the open market for the first time. His 1982 triptych Portrait of the Artist as a Young Derelict (1982) will be offered in Christie’s contemporary art evening sale this May. Bidding for the nearly-seven-foot-wide work will start at around $30 million, a Christie’s spokesperson said, although an estimate is only available upon request. Christie’s has yet to announce a date for sale. Basquiat’s prices have seen a rapid rise in the last year. Only...
VISUAL ART
British Museum Exhibit Explores the Function of Stonehenge

To modern visitors and viewers, Stonehenge offers an air of mystery. Well, more than just an air of mystery — the ancient site has plenty of mysteries, period. Some surround its construction, while others relate to what it was used for. (There’s also the report of a UFO hovering above it.) There’s no shortage of theories about what Stonehenge was originally intended for, some of them mundane and some deeply far-fetched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Real-Life New York City Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, the newly-constructed Fifth Avenue home of the new-money Mr. and Mrs. Russell is a subject of fascination for the old money set. And not in a good way: with its European-style architecture (the standard at the time for fashionable families was the classic brownstone), ornate interiors and, well, gargantuan size, the home seemed gauche rather than genteel. When Mrs. Russell introduces herself to high-society lady Mrs. Fane at a charity event, she states her address. “Oh,” Mrs. Fane replies.“That new house we’ve all been talking about.”
ENTERTAINMENT

