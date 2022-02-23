Online Course: Learn to Draw Portraits

A security got “bored” during his shift at an art gallery in Russia. So what did he do? He drew eyes on faceless figures in an abstract painting worth over $1 million. The Guardian reports how this doodle caper was actually committed on the guard’s first day on the job at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center in Yekaterinburg. Evidently the gig wasn’t as flashy or exciting as he expected it to be, because at one point he whipped out a ballpoint pen and drew on “Three Figures” (1932-1934) by Anna Leporskaya, an avant-garde piece that features the titular three figures whose faces are not present.

