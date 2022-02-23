The First Black Queer YA novel

Elliot Page is releasing a memoir. The book, titled Pageboy, is set to be published by Flatiron Books in 2023. According to the publisher (via The Wrap), "The memoir will delve into Page's relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be." According to Flatiron Senior Editor Bryn Clark, who will also edit the memoir, Pageboy is a powerful book that "pieces together a complicated coming of age".
