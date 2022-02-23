ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police Investigating 3 Possibly Related Armed Robberies

By Briana Smith
 2 days ago

By: Briana Smith and Bryant Reed/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police were on the move on Tuesday night, responding to not one, not two, but three armed robberies. Police believe they are most likely related.

It all began last night just before 9 when officers responded to an armed robbery in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar area at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Avenue. Two men held cashiers at gunpoint and demanded money, according to police. They then left the store on foot and no one at the Family Dollar was hurt.

Nearly two hours later, officers were called to Pizza Fiesta on Penn Avenue in Garfield. Police say the two men went into the restaurant and again demanded money, this time shooting into the floor. An employee was hit with a piece of the bullet and had to be treated for minor injuries.

Then, just after midnight, officers were back in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar area for the third and final robbery response. This time they were called to the Brooklyn Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue where once again, two suspects held an employee at gunpoint, demanding money.

“He [the employee], was about to close,” recalled Muhammad Habi, the owner. “They came from behind him, put the gun behind his back, and started walking inside the store.”

After the robbery, Habi said they will consider some changes to better protect employees.

“Close early, we’ll put glass screens around the cashier or something, that’s all,” he said.

Officers collected evidence at each scene and are investigating to find the suspects.

They’re asking anyone who may have information on the robberies to give them a call at 412-665-3605.

Community Policy