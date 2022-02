Alexander Zverev has apologised after he was ejected from the Mexican Open for violently attacking the umpire's chair with his racket during his doubles match. The world No 3 will almost certainly face a fine and even a suspension for his shocking actions on Wednesday, which saw him physically and verbally abuse umpire Alessandro Germani. Zverev, 24, has already been withdrawn from the singles because of his "unsportsmanlike conduct".

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO