Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said it is "reasonable" to assume that we may be approaching the final stages of the pandemic. "I think there's an 80% chance that as omicron evolves or SarsCov-2 virus evolves, we are going to see less and less virulent viruses," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia". He said there's another "20% scenario where we see a next mutation, which is more virulent than omicron."

