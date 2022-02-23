Maryland Weather: Spring-like Wednesday Before Temperatures Drop
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the end of February, but temperatures across the Maryland have it feeling more like spring.
A warm and breezy Wednesday morning and the Baltimore-area could see a passing shower or drizzle.
The bulk of the rain will stay south.
Temperatures are expected to hit a peak of near 70 degrees.
However, a cold front will arrive Wednesday night and temperatures will drop to what we normally feel in February.
