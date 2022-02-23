ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Opinion: With the Fed looking the other way, Americans should brace for a long bout of inflation

By Peter Morici
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12WNrx_0eMYWbAK00
Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden’s nominee for the key supervisory job at the Fed. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

With working Americans abused by the toughest inflation in 40 years, President Joe Biden is stacking the deck against sane monetary policies with his choices for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

The Fed has a mandate to maintain stable prices and maximize employment but Chairman Jerome Powell has moved the goal posts. The Fed has revised its objectives to tolerate more inflation to promote a hot labor market, and we need only look outside to see where that gets us.

After repeated forecasts that pandemic-related inflationary pressures would abate, the consumer price index registered 7.1% and 7.5% jumps in December and January. Instead of calling together the Fed’s monetary policy makers to approve prompt action, he continues to let the wounds fester with wages lagging inflation.

No good alternative

Thanks to a failure to act while the economy was expanding at a red hot 6.9% in the fourth quarter, the Fed now faces a Sophie’s choice—high interest rates in the manner of Paul Volcker that would instigate a recession or half measures like those of Arthur Burns and William Miller, which culminated in 12% inflation when control was ceded to Volcker.

Early in the pandemic, Powell’s easy-money policies were compelled to support President Donald Trump’s stimulus spending. However, when independent economists warned that Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was excessive, the Powell Fed did not have to enable inflation by printing money to purchase so many U.S. Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.

Board nominees Philip Jefferson and Lisa Cook—renowned economists but whose academic work focuses more on social justice and race than accomplishing the Fed’s mandate—can be expected to add to the pro-inflation wing at the Fed.

Along with four more years of Powell, that would institutionalize easy money, enable asset bubbles and poor investment choices and slow long-term economic and real-wage growth—and undermine the reserve currency status of the dollar

BUXX,

+0.89%

.

Central banks, private banks and businesses globally hold reserves and conduct business in dollars and Treasury securities, because of the past sound management and stability of our currency.

Losing confidence

Promoting a high-inflation American economy would erode confidence and make the case for private assets based on a basket of currencies—similar to Meta’s

FB,

-1.80%

stillborn Libre.

For too long now, the Fed has been creeping toward becoming a state development bank for advocates of industrial policy—potentially subverting the market allocation of capital.

Since the 2008 Financial Crisis the Fed has radically expanded its purchases of mortgage-backed securities, pushing up housing prices, rents and inflation. In 2010, Congress raided the Fed’s profits to establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and in 2015, to help fund a highway bill. Members of Congress have advocated using Fed profits to fund public transit and the arts.

Now, Powell is poised to impose climate-change stress tests in evaluating bank risk exposure. That’s better left to insurance underwriters and stock analysts than the apparatchiks at the Fed.

Green lending

Just last September, Sarah Bloom Raskin, Biden’s nominee for vice chairman for supervision, advocated steering lending to promote green industries. Last May, she criticized the Fed for opening its pandemic credit window to all investment-grade businesses and asserted it should have excluded the petroleum industry.

Such policies would limit domestic gasoline and natural-gas production before solar powered electrical generation and electric vehicles can meet the demand—creating shortages and high prices.

Similarly, pressures will mount for the Fed to use its lending powers to accomplish progressive social policies that the Biden administration can’t push through Congress. And with the Fed’s chief bank regulator and several board members expressing preferences for environmental and social justice causes, banks and pension funds will steer credit to curry favor.

A digital dollar is coming and that should move household checkbook balances to the Fed from banks—greatly reducing the transactions costs we bear by using bank-sponsored Visa

V,

-2.43%

and Mastercard

MA,

-1.92%

. To protect banks—much like a man trying to outlaw automobiles to preserve the horse—Powell’s Federal Reserve is saying that is not possible.

Raskin served on the board of the Reserve Trust Co. and lobbied the Kansas City Fed to make it the only nonbank fintech company with such digital currency privileges. Yet, when interviewed by the Senate Banking Committee staff on Jan. 28, she could not recall those efforts.

The Fed may need more diversity but other than the very wise choice of Lael Brainard, Biden’s nominees don’t measure up. He could find women and minorities to serve with better monetary-policy credentials and memories, and less appetite for inflation.

Peter Morici is an economist and emeritus business professor at the University of Maryland, and a national columnist.

More insights from Peter Morici

Comments / 141

Brandon FJB
1d ago

The long dark winter that Biden promised has nothing to do with Winter and nothing to do with CoVid. By the time the Democrats are finished with their agenda, you won’t have a dime, property and your communities if Americans will be fine. See California for what to expect.

Reply(26)
109
poppy 3
1d ago

3 more years + god help us a recovery year if there’s anything left when whoever is running the country right now is done.

Reply(2)
69
RsRTraitors
1d ago

Inflation that lovely hidden tax created by the Federal Reserve that has been robbing us of our buying power since it's conception under the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.? The same Federal Reserve that's been gambling again in Mortgage Back Securities/Credit Derivatives that were never reined in.? The same Federal Reserve that has 9T of debt they created and printing money out of thin air has repercussions? When they do their first rate hike I hope it sends Wall St into a free fall and the DJIA bottoms out at 10K or less. People they're playing a very dangerous game again with our livelihoods and it will be worse than 1929/2008 combined get prepared it's coming.

Reply(10)
26
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Peter Morici
Person
Paul Volcker
Person
Lael Brainard
HuffingtonPost

What Might Happen Next With Inflation (It’s Not Pretty)

WASHINGTON – Inflation has become a top political problem in Washington, damaging President Joe Biden’s standing with voters and grinding his domestic policy agenda to a halt. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that compared to last year, consumer prices in January had risen at the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Americans#Consumer Price Index#Sophie#The Powell Fed#U S Treasurys
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
The Free Press - TFP

Other Democrats Follow Biden’s Lead, Saying 2022 Elections Will Be Illegitimate Unless Biden’s Reforms Are Enacted

If former President Donald Trump told “the Big Lie” about the 2020 election, Democrats are telling a bunch of little ones – albeit with the same point. Faced with bad polling that indicates Republicans can retake Congress this fall, and lacking any original non-woke ideas to reverse the ship, Democrats are laying the groundwork by claiming the 2022 elections are rigged before the first vote is cast.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Money

5 Money Moves to Make Before the Fed Hikes Interest Rates

A two-year era of record-low interest rates is about to end, perhaps as soon as next month. That means the clock is now officially ticking, both for borrowers and savers. The Federal Reserve is weighing when it will begin increasing the federal funds rate this year, and how aggressive it will be in doing so to tame inflation that’s running at a 40-year high. In a statement following the central bank’s policy meeting in January, Fed officials said a strong labor market and high inflation warrant a rate hike ‘soon.” Traders see a greater-than 95% probability the Fed will do so at its next meeting in mid-March.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy