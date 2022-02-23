ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Sanofi, GSK to seek approval for Covid-19 vaccine after positive trial results

By Cecilia Butini
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago

Sanofi SA

SNY,

+0.84%

and GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GSK,

+1.02%

said Wednesday that their jointly-developed coronavirus vaccine has shown positive results in final-stage clinical trials and that they intend to seek regulatory approval for the shot.

The two pharma giants said their vaccine candidate showed efficacy against the virus when used both as primary vaccination and as a booster dose.

Phase 3 trials of the shot showed it was 100% effective against severe Covid-19 and hospitalization, and 75% effective against moderate or severe disease, Sanofi and Glaxo said.

Final analysis of a booster use of the shot confirmed that it can boost neutralizing antibodies 18- to 30-fold when used after two doses of different available vaccines, the companies said.

Sanofi and Glaxo’s Covid-19 shot was hit by development setbacks in late 2020 but they said in December that it could deliver strong immune response when used as a booster.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Ivermectin may have effects against COVID-19

Kowa Co Ltd, a Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company said that the anti-parasite drug, Ivermectin, may have an “antiviral effect” against Omicron. ivermectin also had effects on other variants of COVID-19 in non-clinical research. Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards impacting New York’s data?. Will this be a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Covid 19 Vaccine#Sanofi Sa Sny#Glaxosmithkline Plc Gsk
biospace.com

Sanofi and GSK Prepare to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine as Cases Fall

Although cautious, public health officials are beginning to think we’ve turned the corner on the pandemic as new global cases dropped 21% last week. It’s the third consecutive week new numbers and deaths have declined. For that and more COVID-19 news, continue reading. New Covid Cases Dropped 21%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FDA limits use of GlaxoSmithKline-Vir COVID-19 drug

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotech's (VIR.O) COVID-19 antibody treatment should not be used in places with circulation of variants that are not susceptible to the drug. Vir has said the drug, sotrovimab, retains neutralizing activity against the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Study Finds Ivermectin Does Not Reduce COVID-19 Disease Severity

A study of patients at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease progression found ivermectin was no more effective than standard care at preventing adverse outcomes. COVID-19 mRNA vaccination protects against COVID-19 hospitalization and death, but investigators are still looking for other treatments for patients who experience severe disease. Ivermectin is...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Colorectal cancers raise defensive barrier in response to chemotherapy

Drugs which are commonly used as the first line of treatment for colorectal cancer cause the tumor cells to oversecrete proteins known as mucins, according to a new study published today in the journal eLife. The proteins alter the mucous layer, forming a physical barrier that prevents drugs from reaching their intended target.
CANCER
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy