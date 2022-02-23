Sanofi, GSK to seek approval for Covid-19 vaccine after positive trial results

Sanofi SA

SNY,

+0.84%

and GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GSK,

+1.02%

said Wednesday that their jointly-developed coronavirus vaccine has shown positive results in final-stage clinical trials and that they intend to seek regulatory approval for the shot.

The two pharma giants said their vaccine candidate showed efficacy against the virus when used both as primary vaccination and as a booster dose.

Phase 3 trials of the shot showed it was 100% effective against severe Covid-19 and hospitalization, and 75% effective against moderate or severe disease, Sanofi and Glaxo said.

Final analysis of a booster use of the shot confirmed that it can boost neutralizing antibodies 18- to 30-fold when used after two doses of different available vaccines, the companies said.

Sanofi and Glaxo’s Covid-19 shot was hit by development setbacks in late 2020 but they said in December that it could deliver strong immune response when used as a booster.

