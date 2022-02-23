ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold temps, winter storm around the corner

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 2 days ago

Another winter storm late week will...

fox8.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
6abc

Storm set to pummel Northeast with ice, snow: Latest path

One winter storm has wreaked havoc on Midwest roadways, and another is gearing up to bring a dangerous wave of ice and snow to the Northeast. The first storm slammed the Midwest Tuesday, dropping 10 to 30 inches of snow in some areas. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 373 crashes...
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
Daily Voice

Latest Snowfall Predictions For End Of Week Storm Released

Put your rain boots back in the closet and get the snow boots out. The second storm of the week is headed to the Northeast, and it's bringing a wintry mix with it, meteorologists are saying."We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding, "They are …
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for late Monday and Tuesday

Read below the latest messages from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI and Des Moines, IA. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday... .A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night, with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate 0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-210515- /O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0008.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow accumulations are expected Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
Fox News

Winter storm warnings stretch across Plains, Ohio Valley

A significant winter storm with widespread impacts will move from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley on Thursday, and the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Friday. Heavy snow, ice, flooding, rain and bitter cold air will move into these areas. Freezing rain and sleet will be possible from northern Texas...
Daily Voice

Powerful Storm Nears In Northeast

Get your candles out and park away from the trees — another powerful storm bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph and downpours is heading toward the Northeast Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say. Breezy gusts will be increase during the day on Thursday leading up to the strongest...
