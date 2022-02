Point.me CEO and co-founder Adam Morvitz told TechCrunch that the startup was created based on his personal experience with booking flights. In 2011, Morvitz was traveling frequently, earning lots of credit card points and airline miles along the way. As a financial consultant for much of his career, Morvitz says he loved researching the best flights he could find using his points. When his colleagues began asking him how he was taking business class flights to Europe for a few thousand points, he saw the opportunity to create a business. That same year, Morvitz launched Juicy Miles, a concierge reward flight booking service.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO