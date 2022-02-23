Review: 'Off the Edge,' by Kelly Weill

Ocean Vuong’s second poetry collection “Time Is a Mother” explores how the passage of time shapes the intimacy of human relationships. At once mournful and celebratory, the collection echoes his past work in its fixation with time. Here, he explores its shifting features — how it is at once violent and protective, effacing and preserving. Poems in the collection such as “Almost Human” and “Not Even,” recall his breakthrough poem “Someday I’ll Love Ocean Vuong” in the speakers’ interior dialogue with themselves. The prosaic “Nothing” and “Künstlerroman,” filled with ordinary landscapes vitalized by a longing for intimacy, are reminiscent of his sensational debut novel “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.” Yet Vuong’s writing has also matured. Moments of eruptive joy fragment the wistfulness and melancholy that define his landscapes. Honoring the persistence of grief, Vuong also holds fast to the conviction that something must exist beyond it. Ultimately, “Time Is a Mother” at once preserves and expands the poignant verse readers have come to expect of Vuong.

