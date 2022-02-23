ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Go ahead and plant saved daffodil bulbs

By Walter Reeves, , For the AJC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Q: I have an extra bag of Dutch Master bulbs that I did not plant last fall. Should I keep them for next year? What is the best place to store them? Mike Hendley, email. A: Plant them now. Otherwise, they will completely dry out and die this summer. Over the...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

The Worst Poisonous and Invasive Plants for Your Yard

When you think of unwanted plants, things like dandelions, quack grass and other common weeds that bully their way into your yard and garden probably come to mind. But occasionally, we inadvertently plant a seedy character that takes over the garden, gets you itching or causes a whopper of a stomach ache (or worse) if eaten.
GARDENING
Anchorage Daily News

It’s time to plant seeds indoors. Here’s how to start.

The loyal reader knows I am a firm believer that you are not really a gardener unless you start from seed at least one of the plants in your garden. Sure, you can buy a tomato plant that is full-grown and already blossoming, but where is the fun in that? Gardening is about the process of growing, not just the moment of harvest.
GARDENING
purewow.com

This Is the Absolute Best Time to Water Your Plants to Keep Them Thriving

Being a plant parent is a big job, and two of the most important things to figure out are when is the best time to water plants and just how much water they need. You can always opt for drought-resistant plants such as echeveria and aloe, but what if thirsty blooms such as roses and hydrangeas are calling your name? And if you decide to go the gardening route, surely a backyard full of succulents does not make a dynamic garden. The situation can be tricky, so we decided to consult the pros and reached out to Alfred Palomares, Vice President of Merchandising and Resident Plant Dad at 1-800-Flowers.com to give us the rundown on watering plants.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Plant#Daffodil#Bulbs#Bees#Dutch
The Daily South

These Companion Plants Will Help Your Okra Thrive

Whether you are whipping up a batch of classic New Orleans-style gumbo, want to pop some okra in your air fryer, add it to a tuna roll (trust us on this), or add it to your shrimp po'boy, it's easy to use okra in the kitchen. Okra is also a...
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
Phys.org

The world's most unwanted plants help trees make more fruit

Keeping the spark alive is hard in any relationship. It's especially hard for fruit trees trying to attract pollinators. Blaire Kleiman, an FIU Institute of Environment graduate teaching assistant and alumna, found an unexpected source that keeps this relationship fruitful. Weeds. These often unwanted, wild-growing plants might not be particularly...
AGRICULTURE
Apartment Therapy

This Is the One Spot You Haven’t Thought of Yet to Hang Your Plants

Greenery is a great way to bring life and warmth to any space, no matter what your design style is. I mean, who doesn’t want to walk into a place that’s full of plants? Whether you like to get your plant babies cozy in some pretty pots, or you’d rather let them hang out in macramé planters, eventually, you might run out of places to put them. Well, Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham discovered a spot that doesn’t involve any renovating to retrofit for plants and takes up zero floor space. Spoiler alert: It’s the couple’s staircase, which just might be the easiest and most underrated area to hang plants in a home (if your home has one).
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
L'Observateur

Roses: Exceptional blooming begins with pruning

Another cold snap has left the area. Perhaps it’ll be our last, but I wouldn’t bet my plants on it. We have about a month to go before our last anticipated frost date (March 10), so rather than risk planting tender plants now, it’s better to focus on the few remaining garden tasks preparing for Spring’s arrival.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

Do You Overwinter Your Plants and Burlap? Here's When to Remove Those Materials, According to the Experts

Spring will be here before you know it, which means it's time to start thinking about how to transition your plants out of winter mode and get them ready for the warmer, sunnier days. Start this process by removing the burlap, wire, and other materials you employed to get your flowers and shrubs through the cold weather. But when, exactly, is the right time to do so?
GARDENING
BobVila

Gardening in Place: How to Grow a Bountiful Harvest When You Have Limited Mobility

Every summer in backyards across the country gardeners are busy planting, watering, and coaxing seedlings into healthy mature plants that produce food and flowers. For some, gardening involves extensive bending, weeding, and repetitive watering, all tasks that can pose problems for mobility-challenged individuals. We consulted gardening and disability experts to get their best advice for making the joy of gardening available to all.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

Couple buy £12 houseplant that's actually worth thousands, thanks to tell-tale sign on the leaves

One couple have hit the jackpot after buying a rare Monstera Aurea houseplant worth thousands for just £12 at their local B&Q. Harry Langstaff and Amy Briffa, who run the online Etsy shop The Plant Couple, believe the plant was discontinued after staff members mistakingly thought its yellowed leaves meant the plant was sick. Describing their find as "winning the lottery", this species of plant can sell for a whopping £2,000 if they have perfect half white and half green leaves.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thespruce.com

5 Houseplants That'll Take Your Mind Off Winter

Winter can be tough for all of us. It’s cold, the days are shorter, and sometimes we may need a little extra something to lift our spirits. For plant people, that often means another plant that will spark some joy for us during this dreary time of year. It’s...
GARDENING
Phys.org

How vanilla cultivation in the right place pays off for people and nature

Would you like to receive trending story notifications on your smartphone?. Madagascar is the most important country for vanilla production—the fragrant ingredient that is a favorite flavor for ice cream, cakes and cookies. The vanilla orchid is cultivated in the tropical northeast of the island. Over the past five years, a research team from the University of Göttingen and the University of Antananarivo has been studying vanilla cultivation and its impact on people and nature. They found that vanilla cultivation in agroforestry systems, in which the vanilla grows under trees providing shade, has benefits for both humans and nature compared to other forms of land use. However, this is only the case when vanilla is planted on fallow land that has already been deforested. The results were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
AGRICULTURE
MindBodyGreen

The Best Plants For Open & Closed Terrariums + How To Care For Them

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Terrariums are miniature landscapes of color, life, and beauty that can be filled with a variety of plants and decorations. Here's an expert overview of what type of plants work best in terrariums and how to care for your living display.
GARDENING
The US Sun

When should I start planting in my garden?

STARTING your veggie garden can be daunting and you might think summer is the best time to get planting but there's a lot you can grow in spring. You need to pick the right vegetables so they can survive the cold air and winter's final bite. When should I start...
GARDENING
BobVila

12 Rabbit-Resistant Plants for Your Home Landscape

If your garden has shown excessive rabbit damage in recent years, it might be because the critters are growing in number. These cute little creatures reach nuisance levels every few years in some areas because of the cyclical nature of their reproduction. When the rabbit population swells, gardeners experience losses...
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

Here's why you should never walk on a frosty lawn in the morning

There's nothing more beautiful than delicate frosty layers on your lawn in winter, however the experts are urging households to avoid walking on frosted grass as it can cause the frozen leaves to fracture. According to The Grass People, walking across a frosty lawn breaks the blades of grass (which...
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy