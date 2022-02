As the name CarBuzz suggests, we're not really into motorcycles here. If you're not careful, they fall over when you're stationary and try to kill you when you're not. However, when there's something really special, we have to cover it. For example, when the BMW M3 got a new cousin with the addition of the M 1000 RR back in 2020, we just had to take a closer look. We've actually featured it a few times here, but it's not the only one. We've also looked at the first-ever Brabus motorcycle and have taken a keen interest in electric bikes too, and that's what we're delving into again today with this, the reveal of the Project Triumph TE-1.

