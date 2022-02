The UK has said it will work “all day” to persuade fellow European states to cut Russia off from the international Swift payment system. The UK defence secretary, Ben Wallace, ended the pretence that Britain was not at odds with its fellow European leaders over the issue. He said there was still time for Russia to be excluded, and the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, said: “The UK is working with allies to exclude Russia from the Swift financial system.”

