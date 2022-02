The companies plan to seek regulatory authorization for the vaccine both in the US and Europe. Sanofi and GSK reported today their Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 vaccine showed 100% efficaciousness against severe disease and hospitalizations. In addition, the companies reported their vaccine was 75% efficacy against moderate or severe COVID-19 disease, and 57.9% efficacy against any symptomatic disease.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO