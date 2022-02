LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many of Louisville Metro's essential employees are frustrated after learning chunks of their 'premium pay' bonuses will be deducted in the weeks to come. This week, Metro's Chief Financial Officer Monica Harmon sent a letter to city employees and worker unions. She said the Office of Management and Budget, along with the Human Resources department, made an error in how the payments were filed. This will lead to deductions ranging from $12.50 to $200.00 over two payment periods for each employee who received the bonus prior to Jan. 13, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO