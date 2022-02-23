Should You Be Slugging for Your Skin?

Choosing a foundation for sensitive skin can often be a tricky process—as if we needed a harder time finding the perfect formula. Sure, it’s important to find a shade that matches your complexion and gives you all coverage you want. However, these concerns may need to take a backseat if you want to protect your sensitive skin. If you're like me, and are prone to breakouts, irritation, and are scared to cause a nasty flare up, then the quest for the best foundation for sensitive skin begins first with the ingredient list on the back of the bottle.

