Sir Kenneth Branagh joins Oppenheimer cast

Sluggishly directed by Kenneth Branagh, the unnecessary remake of the 1978 film version of Dame Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile is a curiously boring misfire. Having just returned from two weeks in Egypt, I can tell you the only thing they got right is the scenery. From the fabulous Cataract Hotel in Aswan where Winston Churchill spent his holidays and Dame Agatha wrote the 1937 novel from which the new murder-mystery movie has been poorly adapted, to the Temple of Karnak in Luxor, the ruins, pyramids, tombs and architectural treasures of the pharoahs have been gorgeously photographed. Everything else is as dead as the mummy of Tutankhamun.

