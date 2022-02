MoneyGram International Inc. has agreed to go private in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.8 billion but will keep its leadership team and Dallas headquarters. Chicago private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners announced a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of the Dallas-based global money transfer and payment service for $11 per share, taking the company off the public market. The price represents about a 50% premium from the local company’s closing stock price on Dec. 14. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approval.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO