Keeping track of all your login credentials can feel like a chore, and if you're not ready yet for a full-blown password manager app like Lastpass or Bitwarden, then Google Chrome's built-in solution works in a pinch. It's not the prettiest or the most feature-rich, but it provides you with a way to quickly store passwords securely within your browser (and it's getting a lot more attention lately). Now it looks like the company is preparing to soon add an all-new feature — the ability to "send" passwords.

INTERNET ・ 10 HOURS AGO