The French navy has intercepted a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel that was bound for Saint Petersburg, the BBC has reported.French officials told the broadcaster that the ship was intercepted according to with new European Union sanctions imposed on Russian entities and individuals after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.The ship, named ‘Baltic Leader’, has been redirected and “escorted” to a port in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, the BBC added citing an unnamed official.The 22-year-old vessel was scheduled to reach St Petersburg on 3 March, according to a cargo ship tracking website, after having set said from Rouen in the...

ECONOMY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO