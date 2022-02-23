'Failed by the system' | The life and death of DC stalking victim, Sylvia Matthews

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A United States Postal Service letter carrier from Maryland was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud in Brooklyn, Maryland. A grand jury in Sept. 2020 indicted Johnson Ogunlana, 24, of Middle River, and Samson Oguntuyi, 29, of Atlanta, on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud, access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, theft of mail by a postal employee and destruction of mail by a postal employee. The indictment accuses Ogunlana and Oguntuyi of working with other people to steal credit and debit cards from the mail, open fake accounts in the victims’ names and set up fake businesses and then use the stolen cards and stolen checks for purchases. In total, the duo is accused of stealing at least $565,000 from two businesses and the identities of at least eight postal customers in Brooklyn, a neighborhood of Baltimore City. As part of his sentencing, Ogunlana has been ordered to pay $232,588 in restitution.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO