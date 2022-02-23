ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Failed by the system' | The life and death of DC stalking victim, Sylvia Matthews

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Co-workers at D.C.’s Insurance Department called her Sylvia. Friends called her by her middle name Diane. Her family called her “D.” They believe the entire system failed Sylvia Diane Matthews before she was found dead on Dec. 3, 2021 in her Southwest D.C....

Kathy Mitrione
1d ago

I hope they get a good attorney and sue the DC Govt. they are liable for her wrongful death. They never want to listen until it's too late.

Tayy Tayy
1d ago

This is soooo sad on so many levels.. this poor woman! I am sorry for the pain you endured. I am praying for your family and friends. This is crazy!! He should have never been released back into society. I wish she would of confided in her family and friends. 😔😔😔

Sonya Carter
1d ago

What the heck? So many warnings and they let this man out of jail knowing he was a mince to society. I hope her family sues for millions to the maximum of what they can get. Had they done their job, she would still be alive. So sad.

