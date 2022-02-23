Watch your step: Monday's storm covers Mecosta County in ice

As a result of Monday night's winter storm, a sheet of ice covered Mecosta County and the surrounding areas. (Pioneer photo/Joe Judd)

MECOSTA COUNTY — Monday night’s storm has left a fair amount of the region covered in a slippery blanket of ice and slush.

With the onset of Tuesday morning, rain continued to fall and salt crews did their best to stay ahead of it all and aid in the thaw.

Area schools were closed, evening activities were postponed, and travel times extended a little more than usual, but the message from Mecosta County Road Commission Superintendent Tim Nestle was as clear as the area’s ice-coated streets.

“If you have the means to stay home, I would suggest you stay home,” Nestle said. “We’ll be working late today as long as we need to, to get through everything. With the rain continuing, we’ll have to double back and hit other spots again.”

Despite the less-than-favorable road and weather conditions, as of Tuesday afternoon, Nestle said there were virtually no serious automobile incidents involving a crash or injury. In fact, outside of some minor slipping and sliding, commutes have not been as hectic as some had initially suspected.

“It’s been fairly quiet,” Nestle said. “There have been a couple of slide-offs and people stuck on the road, where they can’t go up or down a hill.”

For the people stuck in those few circumstances, Nestle also said they acted accordingly by staying put and waiting for some kind of assistance.

Nestle said the ice in some places has made it almost impossible for tow trucks to get to where they need to be.

“I don’t even think a two truck would help much at this point, because you can’t even get to some of these spots right now,” Nestle said. “It’s better just to sit and wait until we come through with sand.”

For most of the heavily traveled roads and the freeway in Mecosta County, a mixture of sand and salt is used for traction and to facilitate the thawing process.

In areas with a lot of back roads, particularly those made of gravel, Nestle said a combination of sand and grime is typically needed.

Sometimes, road crews will lay down this mixture prior to the beginning of a significant weather event, but also said this method only works during specific conditions.

“It does work in certain situations and certain weather conditions, but the rain just washes all that stuff right off,” Nestle said. “It can be a waste; some spots it works, some spots it doesn’t.”