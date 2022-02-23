ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easter Cupcakes Recipes

By The Good Housekeeping Web team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the kids involved this Easter with our brilliant array of...

The Kitchn

The $8 Costco Treat That Tastes (Almost) Better than Homemade

Every month, I expect the thrill of shopping at Costco to wane, and every month I’m pleasantly proved wrong. On this last trip, I spotted a display in the bakery section that completely upended my normal route through the warehouse. There they were: a half-dozen chocolate mini cakes in their clamshell packages. They looked so rich and decadent, I couldn’t not try one. After just one bite (I did wait until I got home), I knew I couldn’t keep this find to myself.
Tracey Folly

To the little girl who ruined my love of soda pop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Get your own soft drink, please. I couldn’t have been more than ten years old when a little girl ruined soft drinks for me forever.
Mashed

Wendy's February Deals Include So Much Free Food

After what felt like the longest 31 days in history, January has finally come to an end. Writing for Psychology Today, Saint Joseph's University professor Joanne Broder Sumerson described January as "the saddest month of the year." It is, after all, a time of failed New Year's resolutions and lingering holiday stress. So people might be relieved it's over. However, it's likely that not everyone is happy that February is officially underway. According to a YouGov poll conducted last year, 21% of Americans named February as their least favorite month.
Mashed

10 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes With Tuna Salad

According to the National Fishery Institute, one billion pounds of tuna are eaten every year in the United States only, with one go-to recipe being tuna salad, the ubiquitous salad and sandwich add-on that has been commonplace since the 1930s. Tuna quickly went from being animal feed and fish bait to becoming an ingredient used in humble to-go sandwiches and gourmet restaurant specials alike. One reason for this change in public perception is the strongly documented benefits of including tuna as part of a balanced diet.
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on Friday

Wendy's is rolling out a free food deal every Friday in February. The offers can make for lunch at a pretty steep discount. This Friday, February 4, will be the first deal day of the month, and the chain is bringing out one of its most alluring offers of the month. If you grab a medium order of fries through the Wendy's mobile app, you can grab a free Classic Chicken Sandwich.
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
shefinds

Taco Bell Is Getting Rid Of This Menu Item Effective Immediately—Say It Ain’t So!

Say goodbye— if you haven’t already— to Taco Bell’s chicken wings. As of January 12th, the chain’s brand new menu item is no longer offered in stores. Taco Bell first announced a seven-day stint of crispy wings on January 6th, and many fans rushed to try the limited-time offering. For a $5.99 price, customers received five bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
shefinds

The Collagen-Rich Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Skin Elasticity

Collagen is the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints. As we age, our skin loses its firmness, so seeking collagen from an outside source like in specific foods and supplements is a great step to add to your anti-aging skincare regimen! We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García, M.D. of Nava MD and learned about the many benefits of one collagen-boosting fruit that can easily be eaten by itself every day, in smoothies, in oatmeal and other ways. Read on for the endless possibilities of this multi-faceted food.
Mix 93.1

Blue Bell Ice Cream Brings Back A Satisfying East Texas Favorite

East Texans know that ice cream isn't just for summer, it's a year-round thing around here. It doesn't matter how cold or how hot it gets, ice cream can and will be eaten at any time. We're ALWAYS excited when our favorite ice cream company announces a new flavor, but when they announce they're bringing back one of our favorite limited-run ice creams, well, it's game over!
Mashed

Weird Rules Wendy's Employees Have To Follow

Wendy's, known for their Baconator and Frosty, is a staple in American fast food fare. With nearly 6,000 locations in the United States, it's hard to imagine an American citizen who hasn't at least tried the restaurant. The chain started in Ohio, per its website, and quickly became known for its food, as well as its redheaded mascot. Wendy's expanded quickly, and with expansion comes rules that employees at all Wendy's locations have to follow.
deseret.com

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain. Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
