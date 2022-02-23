ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Localiza, Unidas close to divesting assets to get deal approval -report

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian rental car companies Localiza and Unidas, formally known as Companhia de Locacao das Americas are close to selling assets to get the approval of antitrust watchdog Cade for their deal, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the paper said the sale is being managed by the investment banking unit of Bank of America and that the assets may be sold for around 4 billion reais ($791 million).

Among the companies interested are rental car companies Ouro Verde and Turbi, the paper said.

Localiza, Unidas, Ouro Verde, Turbi and Bank of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 5.0583 reais)

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Shell moves to divest North Sea gas assets

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is preparing to sell stakes in two natural gas producing clusters in the British North Sea, according to Reuters. The Clipper Hub and Leman Alpha complex could fetch as much as $1b for the supermajor. Shell (SHEL) has sold a number of aging upstream assets in the North...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Credit Suisse gets more cash in Greensill funds

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has recovered more cash from the frozen supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill and has filed seven insurance claims in the matter so far, its asset management arm said on Monday. "Together with the cash that has already been distributed and...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Humbl acquires BizSecure bloackchain assets in all-stock deal

Humbl (OTCPK:HMBL) stated Monday that it has acquired mobile identification, verifiable credentials and blockchain tokenization platform of BizSecure. The purchase price comprises of BizSecure partners receiving 13.2M shares of common stock and 26.8Mrestricted stock units, at an estimated value of $6.8M. With this acquisition, HUMBL will form a new commercial...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Booking beats Street estimates on strong demand in United States

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings (BKNG.O) posted quarterly profit and revenue above market expectations on Wednesday and said it is seeing an uptick in bookings, driven primarily by a recovery in cross-border travel within the European region and North America. Pent-up demand and easing COVID curbs have in recent...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Assets#Vehicles#O Estado De S Paulo#Bank Of America
rigzone.com

Aramco Closes $15.5B Deal

Saudi Aramco closed a deal to sell a stake in its natural-gas pipelines for $15.5 billion and entered into a pact with BlackRock Inc. to explore low carbon energy projects. An investor group, led by BlackRock, acquired a 49% stake in Aramco Gas Pipelines Co. in a lease and leaseback deal in December, according to a statement. The consortium also comprised Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Silk Road Fund, China Merchants Capital, and Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Hassana Investment Co.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Oil and gas stocks lead the way as crude prices recoup losses

Energy (XLE +1.7%) is the only S&P sector posting a gain in Wednesday's trading, rebounding from yesterday's downturn with support from a bounce in oil prices. March WTI crude (CL1:COM) +2.3% to $94.24/bbl, after closing Tuesday with a 3.6% drop, while April Brent (CO1:COM) +2.2% to $95.37/bbl, after falling 3.3% as Russia pulled back some of its troops near Ukraine.
TRAFFIC
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
Markets Insider

The most popular hedge fund stocks have suffered their worst-ever performance relative to the S&P 500 after a series of earnings shocks, Goldman Sachs says

The most popular stocks owned by hedge funds have suffered their worst performance relative to the S&P 500 on record, according to Goldman Sachs. One-day earnings declines in popular stocks like Netflix and Roku drove the underperformance. Amid the carnage in high-flying growth stocks, hedge funds are rotating away from...
STOCKS
Reuters

Meta closes Kustomer deal after regulatory approval

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) said on Tuesday it had closed its acquisition of Kustomer, a U.S. customer service startup, after winning conditional EU antitrust approval for the deal last month. The purchase was first announced in November 2020 but got delayed due to regulatory scrutiny including...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks see large inflows as bonds, cash suffer - BoFA

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors shoveled money into equities and yanked funds out of bonds and cash as inflows into equity markets showed no signs of slowing despite huge equity market volatility, BofA’s weekly flow show report showed on Friday. On a weekly basis, global equities saw $46.6 billion of...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

328K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy