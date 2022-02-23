ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WV

First Monroe County Mobile Food Pantry of 2022 Scheduled

By rebecca stalnaker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYygm_0eMY7Gxt00

The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is holding its first Monroe County stop of the year. The food giveaway event will take place at Lindside Methodist Church which is located at 8764 Seneca Trail South, Lindside.

Residents in need are encouraged to head to the church starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15. Food will be distributed while supplies last.
Mountaineer Food Bank was established in 1981. The main office is in Gassaway, which is in Braxton County. Since its inception, it has become the largest emergency food provider in West Virginia. According to the website, this organization provides an incredible 20.7 million pounds of food annually. Mobile Food Pantries, which take place in counties throughout the state, is only one of their feeding programs.

The Monroe County Coalition for Children & Families, Inc. announced that they are holding community prevention outreach at the same time. This organization is part of the Monroe County Family Resource Network.

For more information on the Mountaineer Food Bank or the Mobile Food Pantry, visit mountaineerfoodbank.org. Questions can also be directed to 304-364-5518. To learn more about Monroe County Coalition for Children & Families, visit Monroe County West Virginia family resource Network.com. To reach out by phone, call 304-772-5960. Both organizations are also available through social media.

The post First Monroe County Mobile Food Pantry of 2022 Scheduled appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fear for civilians as huge Russian column bears down on Kyiv

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - A huge Russian armoured column bore down on Kyiv on Tuesday, after the lethal shelling of civilian areas in Ukraine's second largest city raised fears that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics. Nearly a week since after Moscow launched war on its...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gassaway, WV
Monroe County, WV
Government
County
Monroe County, WV
State
West Virginia State
The Hill

UN climate report points the way on adapting for the future

Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday. “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Lindside Methodist Church#Mobile Food Pantries#The Mobile Food Pantry#West Virginia Daily News
NBC News

Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv as Ukraine cities face intense shelling

A 40-mile long Russian military convoy moved toward Kyiv Tuesday, threatening Ukraine's capital as increasingly heavy shelling hit major cities across the country. U.S. officials said they feared Russian President Vladimir Putin, frustrated by his military's struggles in Ukraine, may see an escalation of violence as his only option. Facing...
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy