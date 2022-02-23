First Monroe County Mobile Food Pantry of 2022 Scheduled

The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is holding its first Monroe County stop of the year. The food giveaway event will take place at Lindside Methodist Church which is located at 8764 Seneca Trail South, Lindside.

Residents in need are encouraged to head to the church starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15. Food will be distributed while supplies last.

Mountaineer Food Bank was established in 1981. The main office is in Gassaway, which is in Braxton County. Since its inception, it has become the largest emergency food provider in West Virginia. According to the website, this organization provides an incredible 20.7 million pounds of food annually. Mobile Food Pantries, which take place in counties throughout the state, is only one of their feeding programs.

The Monroe County Coalition for Children & Families, Inc. announced that they are holding community prevention outreach at the same time. This organization is part of the Monroe County Family Resource Network.

For more information on the Mountaineer Food Bank or the Mobile Food Pantry, visit mountaineerfoodbank.org. Questions can also be directed to 304-364-5518. To learn more about Monroe County Coalition for Children & Families, visit Monroe County West Virginia family resource Network.com. To reach out by phone, call 304-772-5960. Both organizations are also available through social media.

