Column: My perspectives on Black History Month

By Ed Fisher
Morning Sun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSteady readers know I am a first-generation American. Growing up I experienced occasional prejudice because my immigrant parents were Austrian. History taught me my negative moments were nothing compared to that of Blacks in America since 1619 when the first slaves arrived in Virginia. I am White but not a supremacist....

CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
countryliving.com

22 Black History Facts That Should Be Celebrated All Year Round

February may be Black History Month, but really, the contributions and legacy of Black Americans should be celebrated all year round. From supporting Black-owned brands to reading quotes from notable Black figures, there are tons of ways to celebrate Black history and culture that go way beyond the shortest month of the year. Part of Black History Month is also educating yourself, and if you want to brush up on the parts of African American history that you might not have learned in school, then these Black History facts are here to help.
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
Miami Herald

Attempts to cancel Black history grow stronger. But our stories must always be told | Opinion

In the not-too-distant past, on the first Sunday of Black History Month, Black churches throughout the country — my church included, were getting ready to present their monthlong program that told the stories of African Americans in this country. Some of the stories depicted how we came to this country — bound and in chains and stuffed in the middle passages of slave ships.
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
St. Louis American

Organization helps Black families find their history

February is Black History Month, a time when the achievement and history of Black people, events, and organizations are recognized through dedicated programs and celebrations of milestones and legacies shaping the Black experience in America for 400-plus years. Yet, according to Keith Lester, a seasoned researcher and historian of the African Diaspora, every day is Black history, and every Black family has a history that needs to be discovered and documented.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kimbrough: Black history and America’s footrace

For many, Black History Month is about reflection. Carter G. Woodson, who is credited with establishing what has become Black History Month, prophetically wrote, “If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world.”. While I wholly...
Thrillist

Where to Learn About Chicago's Black History

Even though we’re wrapping up Black History Month, it’s never too late to learn a thing or two about Chicago’s vibrant historical network of Black art, music, activism, and community—and we found just the person to help us get that done. Clarence Goodman grew up on the South Side and now works as a tour guide for ToursByLocals, where Chicago’s Black History Tour ranks high among his 30 curated offerings.
NBC News

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
Parents Magazine

Why Transracial Adoptees Need to Be Immersed in Black History as Children

Myrlene Mondesir, a Black adoptee who was raised by white parents, recalls feeling disconnected growing up, in both nuanced and straightforward situations when race mattered. "I think my parents struggled with the difference of being Haitian and being African American, even though Black history is Haitian history is African history," says Mondesir, who is also now an adoptee educator. "It never was something that was talked about. I remember the first time I was called the N-word or people being biased to me. I didn't feel as though it was a safe space to speak up, and so we just didn't have these conversations."
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama is sharing stories of extraordinary individuals for Black History Month

It’s Black History Month and, over the next few weeks, Michelle Obama is sharing stories of individuals who are making a difference in communities across the country. She shared a black and white photo by Chicago based photographer Antonio Dickey and wrote, “This is a month of celebration—a time to not only reflect on the heroes in our history books, but to honor the Black people who are quietly working every day to improve and enrich our communities right here and now.” “Today, I’m starting with Antonio Dickey,” she continued.
Yale Daily News

23rd Frederick Douglass book award ceremony advocates for slavery studies in historical education

In a virtual award ceremony held Thursday, Frederick Douglass Book Prize recipients Vincent Brown and Marjoleine Kars underscored the importance of slavery studies in historical education programs. Each year, Yale’s Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance and Abolition awards the Frederick Douglass Book Prize. The award, which...
