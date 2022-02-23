Bits & Bites: Baltimore crab cake prices soar, Underground Pizza to open in Towson and judge schedules settlement conference in Atlas lawsuit

The crab cake with a lemon garnish at Papi Cuisine. As crab prices skyrocket, restaurants around Baltimore, have raised prices. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

No one loves giving hot takes more than I do, just ask my fiance. It’s a good thing I have this column to air my manifold opinions. They’re not always correct.

A few weeks ago I’d predicted that high crab prices and scarcity might lead restaurants to ditch crab cakes . But as I go out to eat lately, I’m noticing crab cakes are still available, they’re just more expensive than ever.

A double crab cake entree will now set you back $48 at Towson’s new Perennial (previously Cunningham’s) or $59 at The Rusty Scupper. Meanwhile, Papi Cuisine charges an eye-popping $70 for two. Even casual Harford Road eatery Koco’s Pub , a favorite of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, is charging $45.99. A note on their website explains the hike: “Crab meat prices are higher than ‘normal’... As the market fluctuates our prices will follow.”

Maybe crab cakes are like houses. It doesn’t matter how much they cost, some people will still buy them.

The croissant craze

I may have been wrong about crab cakes but I stand by my earlier prediction that our craze for carbs would continue. Just look at Maillard Pastries , which sold out within hours of opening last week in the Hampden spot formerly occupied by Full Circle Doughnuts, according to a post on its Instagram account.

Owner Caitlin Kiehl previously worked at the Charleston and Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore, making her just the latest Woodberry alum to open her own shop.

Call it six degrees of Spike Gjerde, Woodberry’s James Beard Award-winning founder. Some of my favorite places to eat lately, including Le Comptoir du Vin and Heritage Smokehouse , were all cofounded by chefs who previously did time at Woodberry.

What’s up at Woodberry Kitchen?

Woodberry Kitchen , meanwhile, has been in hibernation since last fall. Last year, the restaurant received $1.8 million through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a Small Business Administration program designed to help businesses keep their doors open during the pandemic.

A note on the restaurant’s website says it will reopen this spring and encourages people to subscribe to the restaurant’s newsletter “to find out first about WK’s next chapter.”

Could changes be ahead for one of Baltimore’s signature restaurants? Gjerde was mum on details, writing in an email, “[W]e’re still working on the direction, should have something worth talking about soon.”

Clarksville Commons Farmers Market

Speaking of farm-to-table, the Clarksville Commons is hosting two spring previews of its farmers market on March 5 and April 2, both from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendors will include market regulars Hensing’s Hilltop Acres, Clark’s Farm, Kindread Hill Farm, Pong’s Orchard, Blue Gables Farm and Mojo Mushroom Farms . Also look for local food and crafts from Chez Tania, Metro Microgreens, Ellicott Distilling Co., The Salvaged Stitch, Raw Blossom and Real Food Real Tasty .

The market’s organizers are again participating in the Maryland Market Money program, which provides up to $10 per market day in matching food for shoppers using SNAP and other benefits.

Underground Pizza goes overground in Towson

Owner Evan Weinstein is opening a new branch of his Underground Pizza in Towson next month. “I’d like to be open by the15th of March,” said Weinstein, a concert promoter who started his business as a pandemic pivot.

The address will be 20 Allegheny Avenue, right across from the former Cafe Troia spot.

“I’m just excited to sell more pizza,” said Weinstein, who also just opened a branch in Silver Spring and is working on a small branch in Fells Point to sling his Detroit-style pie. For now, find him at 30 Market Place at the Power Plant Live! complex.

Atlas Restaurant lawsuit updates

A judge has scheduled a settlement conference in a discrimination lawsuit filed against the Atlas Restaurant Group by a Black family.

Marcia Grant filed the suit in 2020 after she and her young son were barred from eating at the Atlas-owned Ouzo Bay restaurant.

Despite Atlas’ attempt to have the suit thrown out, U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III, has allowed it to proceed , saying Grant’s complaint “gives rise to reasonable inference” that she and her son were denied service based on race.

During a teleconference earlier this month, Russell disclosed a potential conflict of interest: his adult daughter had worked for the restaurant group for one day and was not paid for her labor. He told both parties in a teleconference that his daughter “does not hold any animosity toward the restaurant,” according to a court memo dated Feb. 9. “Further, the Judge believed he could continue to be fair and impartial in this case.”

Both parties agreed, and Russell will stay on the case. A settlement conference is scheduled for May 27.

Scott Marder, an attorney for Atlas, said his client “will continue vigorously fighting this lawsuit.”

In an email, Marder also said Atlas paid Russell’s daughter for her work “and provided proof of this payment to the court.”

Correction: An earlier headline for this article was incorrect. The lawsuit against Atlas Restaurant Group is headed to a court-mandated settlement conference; Atlas has not offered a settlement in this case.