Delayed medical care during COVID-19 pandemic now catching up with patients, Connecticut doctors say

As COVID-19 raged through Connecticut at various points during the past two years, many residents delayed seeking medical care for non-coronavirus issues out of fear of the virus or a desire to preserve hospital capacity.

Now, doctors say, that delayed care is catching up with people, some of whom are showing advanced health issues that might have otherwise been mitigated. People whose mini-strokes went untreated are coming back with larger strokes, while people who missed routine screenings are presenting with advanced stages of disease.

“As a result of that delay, sometimes what’s initially mild becomes more severe,” said Dr. Kevin Sheth, a critical care and stroke neurologist at Yale New Haven Hospital.

“When you have a bunch of folks that have not been engaging with the health care system, it’s not great for the initial event, but there’s a widespread concern that for some years to come there’s going to be a relative uptick because of our inability to prevent second events,” Sheth said.

From canceled checkups to untreated symptoms, surveys show delayed care to be a widespread problem. One recent study from The Hartford found that 43% of U.S. workers have put off routine health appointments since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Adam Steinberg, a vice president for medical affairs at Hartford HealthCare, said delayed care typically falls into one of two categories:

Delayed routine visits such as mammograms, colonoscopies and annual physicals, leading to health issues that could be treated with relative ease instead becoming more serious problems;

Delayed care for acute issues that turn out to be strokes, heart attacks or cancer, leading to severe and avoidable long-term consequences.

“If you don’t seek care, there can be long-lasting, permanent consequences that can affect your quality of life,” Steinberg said.

Early in the pandemic, when hospitals canceled elective procedures and reassigned staff to treat COVID-19 patients, some patients had little choice but to put off appointments and screenings. Since then, providers have largely encouraged people to return to the doctor — but some have remained reluctant.

“I think there’s health care fatigue for patients,” Steinberg said. “People are tired of talking about their health care, which is something that we can’t allow to happen.”

Delayed care can be a problem even in non-pandemic times, particularly for those lacking insurance or easy access to care. The pandemic, doctors said, has accelerated the problem.

Sheth said he fears that future research will find major increases in the incidence of chronic illnesses that went under-treated over the past two years.

“Obviously COVID was a big killer, and it’s been very serious, but what is a silent killer and what is going to be a relatively increased silent killer are these chronic diseases,” he said.

“Somehow we have to figure out how to put an urgency on the care for these diseases, because they existed in large numbers before, and they’re going to be in even larger numbers now.”

These issues, Sheth said, will be particularly serious in elderly, disabled and otherwise vulnerable people.

With Connecticut’s COVID-19 numbers now relatively low following an intense omicron variant surge, physicians are again urging patients to seek care for their medical needs.

Steinberg said his message to patients is that hospitals are safe, with ample capacity, and “that [people] shouldn’t delay, that they should seek the care that they need, both preventative and in those urgent and emergency situations.”

Even as the pandemic continues to dictate aspects of life for some Connecticut residents, Sheth said it should not, at this point, be affecting when people go to the doctor.

“When it comes to this context, people should go back to pre-pandemic thinking,” he said.

