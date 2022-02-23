ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Wednesday reported net income of $86.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had net income of $1.70.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $250.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $298.1 million, or $5.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $937.9 million.

