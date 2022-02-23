ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresenius: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) _ Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $261.9 million.

The Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.31 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.15 billion, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMS

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

