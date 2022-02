Authorities recently made an arrest after the body of a 55-year-old Colorado woman was found in a wooded ravine. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, an investigation into the disappearance of 55-year-old Michele Scott, of Conifer, Colorado, was opened when they conducted a welfare check on February 13 and found Scott's home to be "locked and dark with no one home." At that point, neighbors had not seen her for a couple of days.

CONIFER, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO