Is WR Jarvis Landry's Future with the Detroit Lions?

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry endured arguably his toughest season as a professional in 2021.

Early in the year, Landry revealed he dealt with a high-grade MCL sprain, a partial quad tear and a bone bruise.

As a result, his productivity on the field was vastly below his career average.

He played in 12 games last season, catching 52 passes for 570 yards and just two touchdowns. The five-time Pro Bowler recently took to Twitter to air his frustrations regarding last year, sharing details about both his injury and potential future.

Should he not return to Cleveland in 2022, he could fill an important void out wide for the Detroit Lions.

Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown enjoyed an enormous second half of the 2021 season, but Lions coach Dan Campbell and company could certainly benefit from adding a piece to the puzzle at wide receiver.

Landry was last selected for a Pro Bowl appearance in 2019, but was productive in 2020, hauling in 72 passes for 840 yards and three touchdowns. He had not missed a game before 2021, meaning he has traditionally been reliable when it comes to staying healthy.

The skill set speaks for itself, as he’s notched over 1,100 receiving yards in three different seasons. He’s also shown versatility, having the capability to both catch and run the ball. Last season, he took six handoffs for 40 yards and two scores, including one against the Lions.

From the Lions' perspective, the addition of Landry would be among the biggest moves they could make in the offseason. Wide receiver is an area of significant need, and acquiring Landry could be enticing for a team looking to build on the late-season progress made by the offense.

Right now, the Lions have St. Brown and not much else under contract, as other top contributors Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond are set to become free agents.

Signing the 29-year-old wideout would mean at least one, if not both, would be gone.

An eight-year veteran, he’s seen the ups and downs of the league. Additionally, he’s made just two playoff appearances, and may not be interested in signing with a team that isn’t ready to compete for a title in 2022.

Also, a player of his caliber may be out of the price range that the Lions are willing to spend on a player, especially at this stage of the rebuild.

Landry’s current contract in Cleveland has him making $15 million in 2022, which could be steep for Detroit, as opposed to adding a cheaper option via free agency or the draft.

The Lions have a clear need at the position, and adding Landry would be an absolute benefit. Heading into his age-30 season, he would make an impact both on and off the field. However, at this stage of his career, it’s unlikely that coming to Detroit would be attractive to him if financial demands aren’t clearly met.

So, my decision on Landry boils down to that of dollars and sense. Is he worth paying for? Absolutely.

However, I believe it’s unlikely that he signs with the Lions, as he opts instead to find a contender (if Cleveland doesn’t keep him).