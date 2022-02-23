Lowe's raises full-year forecast as home improvement chain sees higher margins

FILE PHOTO - An employee restocks items at a Lowe's home improvement chain in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) lifted its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as the U.S. home improvement retailer banks on higher prices and fewer discounts to buoy margins in the face of rising costs.

The company's shares rose 3.5% in premarket trading. They fell nearly 4% on Tuesday following a profit margin warning from larger rival Home Depot (HD.N).

Lowe's expects gross profit margins this year to be up slightly from 2021, a more optimistic projection than its outlook in December when it forecast margins to be roughly flat.

Margins remain front and center for investors this earnings season as runaway inflation and labor costs threaten to chip away Corporate America's profits.

At Lowe's, gross margins expanded by 115 basis points to 32.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & Co analyst Michael Baker said that was proof Lowe's was closing the gap with Home Depot, where margins fell 35 basis points to 33.2% in the same period. read more

Lowe's new management is making a lot of company specific improvements in terms of systems, pricing and markdown optimization, which is driving better margins, Baker said.

Meanwhile, Lowe's same-store sales rose 5% in the fourth quarter, beating estimates of a 3.1% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as spending on do-it-yourself home projects held up despite an easing of pandemic restrictions.

Home Depot also posted a better-than-expected 8.1% rise in comparable store sales.

Lowe's said it expects fiscal 2022 total sales of $97 billion to $99 billion, compared to a previous forecast of $94 billion to $97 billion. It raised its full-year earnings per share forecast to $13.10 to $13.60, from $12.25 to $13. That compares with a less detailed forecast from Home Depot.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

