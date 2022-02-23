ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Day I Declared Myself a Cartoonist

By David Sipress
The New Yorker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fall of 1969, I made a spur-of-the-moment decision to quit graduate school at Harvard, where I was enrolled in a master’s program in Soviet studies. As the euphoria brought on by my boldness began to fade, an overwhelming anxiety about consequences took over. Insomnia kicked in big-time, and, when...

