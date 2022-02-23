The Crushing Loss of Hope in Ukraine

Top story: Russia seeks ‘excuse to go in’ says Biden. Hello, it’s time for Friday’s Guardian morning briefing with me, Warren Murray. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has agreed to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, next week provided there is no invasion of Ukraine in the meantime. A fresh flurry of meetings between western leaders begins today with the US president, Joe Biden, hosting a call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union and Nato. The US vice-president, Kamala Harris, is due to arrive in Munich for weekend talks with leaders including the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
