When it comes to a good night's sleep, the last thing anyone needs is to wake up in a puddle of sweat. Overheating during sleep is a common ailment for many people, with one study showing up to 41 percent of people get the dreaded night sweats. Luckily, many bedding brands have tried to help hot sleepers through products like cooling mattresses, bed sheets and pillows. Casper, which last year released a whole collection of cooling products, is now supplementing that with a new cooling pillow designed to cradle your precious hot head.

8 DAYS AGO